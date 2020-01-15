NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Downgraded to Neutral at Goldman Sachs Group

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine lowered NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $214.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $231.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.92.

NYSE NEE traded up $3.85 on Wednesday, reaching $251.58. 1,588,717 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,629,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.14. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.15. NextEra Energy has a 12 month low of $171.74 and a 12 month high of $252.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 16.92%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.37, for a total value of $382,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,565,894.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.39, for a total value of $2,343,900.00. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 77.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

