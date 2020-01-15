NiSource (NYSE:NI) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

NiSource (NYSE:NI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays upgraded shares of NiSource from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of NiSource from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $29.00 target price on shares of NiSource and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.81.

NYSE:NI traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.88. The stock had a trading volume of 156,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,062. NiSource has a 1-year low of $25.86 and a 1-year high of $30.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.21.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). NiSource had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $931.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NiSource will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NI. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of NiSource in the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 57,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.7% during the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 301,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,027,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 1,533.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,873,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,821 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in NiSource by 4.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 568,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,762 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. It provides natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers; generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and wholesale and transmission transaction services.

