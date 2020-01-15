Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $202.59.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Securities cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M. Kraus & Co raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 48,303 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 52,720 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. 71.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.89. 1,584,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,559,773. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $51.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36. Norfolk Southern has a 1 year low of $160.19 and a 1 year high of $211.46.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

