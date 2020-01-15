Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN cut its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,837,509 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,954,210,000 after purchasing an additional 88,933 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4,303.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,367 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $297,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,500 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,081,565 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $215,588,000 after purchasing an additional 16,314 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 913,984 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $182,184,000 after purchasing an additional 31,581 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 816,022 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $162,658,000 after purchasing an additional 9,565 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.54% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $202.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,773. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 52-week low of $160.19 and a 52-week high of $211.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $193.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $51.51 billion, a PE ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by ($0.08). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 23.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.59.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

