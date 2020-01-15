Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) Short Interest Update

Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the December 15th total of 1,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 153,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 5.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWN shares. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Northwest Natural from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.34. 179,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,353. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.57. Northwest Natural has a twelve month low of $58.50 and a twelve month high of $74.32.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $90.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.07 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.97%.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.79 per share, with a total value of $64,790.00. Also, SVP Mardilyn Saathoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $365,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NWN. Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,031,000 after buying an additional 248,209 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,625,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 116.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 299,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 161,257 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,445,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $308,932,000 after purchasing an additional 152,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 600,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,849,000 after purchasing an additional 92,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

