Notis McConarty Edward Decreases Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Notis McConarty Edward trimmed its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,125 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 83.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $180.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,594,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,390. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.19 and a 52-week high of $183.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HON. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen set a $180.00 price objective on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.42.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

