Notis McConarty Edward Sells 200 Shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Notis McConarty Edward lowered its stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,136 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. United Technologies makes up 2.5% of Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in shares of United Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 8,359 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Dempze Nancy E increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 22,006 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 104,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 target price on United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

Shares of UTX stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.96. 3,098,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,387. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.06. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $110.30 and a 1-year high of $154.65. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total value of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

