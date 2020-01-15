Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Trading Down 0.3%

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.75, 1,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 89,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRS. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9,525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

