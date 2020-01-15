Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS) Trading Down 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:JRS)’s stock price traded down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.74 and last traded at $10.75, 1,724 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 98% from the average session volume of 89,144 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JRS. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 9,525.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 10,954 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000.

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:JRS)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is managed by Security Capital Research & Management Incorporated. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in stocks of companies operating in the real-estate sector.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit