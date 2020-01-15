NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $7.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “New York Mortgage Trust is a real estate investment trust focused on owning and managing a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage securities and a mortgage origination business. The mortgage portfolio is comprised largely of prime adjustable-rate and hybrid mortgage loans and securities, much of which, over time will be originated by NYMT’s wholly owned mortgage origination business, The New York Mortgage Company, a taxable real estate investment trust subsidiary. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NYMT. BidaskClub downgraded NY MTG TR INC/SH from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James reiterated a hold rating on shares of NY MTG TR INC/SH in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.50.

NASDAQ NYMT traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $6.26. 244,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,727,911. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 112.90, a quick ratio of 112.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18. NY MTG TR INC/SH has a 52-week low of $5.88 and a 52-week high of $6.47.

NY MTG TR INC/SH (NASDAQ:NYMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $31.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 million. NY MTG TR INC/SH had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 9.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NY MTG TR INC/SH will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.78%. NY MTG TR INC/SH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.02%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 2.4% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 268,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 252.7% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 10,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 14.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in NY MTG TR INC/SH by 12.8% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 68,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Finally, World Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in NY MTG TR INC/SH during the third quarter valued at about $69,000. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes structured multi-family property investments, such as multi-family commercial mortgage-backed securities and preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; residential mortgage loans, including distressed residential mortgage loans, non- qualified mortgage loans, second mortgages, and other residential mortgage loans; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; and other mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets.

