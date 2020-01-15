Octopus Titan VCT (LON:OTV2) Stock Price Down 6.4%

Shares of Octopus Titan VCT PLC (LON:OTV2) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 85.50 ($1.12) and last traded at GBX 86.50 ($1.14), 12,806 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 162% from the average session volume of 4,882 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 92.40 ($1.22).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 83.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 83.02. The company has a market cap of $800.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18.

Octopus Titan VCT Company Profile (LON:OTV2)

Octopus Titan VCT plc is a venture capital trust specializing in early stage startups, early stage development and expansion investments. It invests in companies that are not listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange. The fund seeks to invest in environmental, technology, media, telecoms, consumer lifestyle and wellbeing sectors.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Octopus Titan VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Octopus Titan VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.