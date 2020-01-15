Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,785,635 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 8,854,023 shares.The stock last traded at $0.67 and had previously closed at $0.60.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OCGN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Chardan Capital started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Ocugen in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.25 price target on the stock.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 2.71.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ocugen will post -3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shankar Musunuri purchased 406,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.34 per share, with a total value of $138,040.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 263,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,420. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Junge Zhang purchased 115,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.27 per share, with a total value of $31,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 215,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,071.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,196,000 shares of company stock valued at $421,790 in the last ninety days. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing a pipeline of innovative therapies that address rare and underserved eye diseases. The company offers an ophthalmology portfolio that includes novel gene therapies, biologics, and small molecules, as well as targets a range of retinal and ocular surface diseases.

