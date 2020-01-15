Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

OPOF stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,489. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.60 million, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.05.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.29 million during the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 6.88%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Old Point Financial by 10.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 9.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Old Point Financial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual, retail, and commercial customers. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

