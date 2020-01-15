OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $16.14

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.09, with a volume of 3341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.71.

A number of analysts have weighed in on OCPNY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine cut OLYMPUS CORP/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.80, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.31.

OLYMPUS CORP/S (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Equities research analysts predict that OLYMPUS CORP/S will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

About OLYMPUS CORP/S

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Medical Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. It offers endoscopic video endoscopy systems, endoscopic ultrasound systems, ultrasound endoscopes and probes, endoscopic ultrasound observation devices, capsule endoscopy systems, integrated documentation systems, therapeutic equipment, and ancillary products; cleaning, disinfecting, and sterilization systems; gastrointestinal, colono, duodeno, and broncho endoscopes; endoscopy products for gastroenterological surgery, bronchial surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedic surgery, neurosurgery, and anesthesiology, as well as ear, nose, and throat; and therapeutic and surgical equipment, endoscope ancillary equipment, and endotherapy devices.

