OmiseGO Hits Market Capitalization of $105.23 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. Over the last week, OmiseGO has traded up 15.3% against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00008678 BTC on exchanges including CoinTiger, Independent Reserve, DragonEX and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. OmiseGO has a total market capitalization of $105.23 million and $74.72 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OmiseGO alerts:

Ontology (ONT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00007598 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000195 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000415 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

OmiseGO Profile

OmiseGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 23rd, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go . OmiseGO’s official website is omg.omise.co . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling OmiseGO

OmiseGO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, Bit-Z, DigiFinex, ABCC, Ovis, TDAX, TOPBTC, Zebpay, Ethfinex, Kucoin, BitForex, AirSwap, C2CX, OKEx, Tokenomy, Coinsuper, DDEX, Independent Reserve, Iquant, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, CoinTiger, IDEX, BX Thailand, ChaoEX, ZB.COM, Crex24, IDAX, Upbit, Liqui, BitBay, Exmo, Fatbtc, Poloniex, Tidex, BitMart, Bitbns, HitBTC, Hotbit, Cryptopia, BigONE, Koinex, CoinEx, Huobi, COSS, Livecoin, Kyber Network, Radar Relay, CoinExchange, IDCM, GOPAX, Neraex, Gate.io, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), B2BX, Bancor Network, FCoin, DragonEX, Bittrex, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Mercatox, CoinBene, Coinone, Bithumb, Coinnest, Braziliex and Vebitcoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmiseGO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OmiseGO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmiseGO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmiseGO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.