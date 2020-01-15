Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $242.95 Million

Brokerages forecast that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post $242.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.69 million and the highest estimate coming in at $244.20 million. Omnicell posted sales of $211.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year sales of $891.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.41 million to $892.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $986.14 million, with estimates ranging from $982.08 million to $990.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omnicell.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $228.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.86 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

OMCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.75.

NASDAQ OMCL traded up $1.67 on Friday, reaching $85.45. The company had a trading volume of 201,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,311. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.09. Omnicell has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $92.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.54 and its 200-day moving average is $75.86.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 2,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $212,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,974,975. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dan S. Johnston sold 9,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $730,332.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,826 shares in the company, valued at $2,236,653.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,275 shares of company stock worth $7,146,582 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,413,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,764,000 after purchasing an additional 344,744 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,223,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,352,000 after purchasing an additional 186,781 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,580,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,252,000 after purchasing an additional 5,245 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 842,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,855,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 79.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,072,000 after purchasing an additional 346,029 shares during the period. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.