OneConnect Financial Technology (NASDAQ:OCFT) Shares Up 12.9%

Jan 15th, 2020

Shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co. (NASDAQ:OCFT) shot up 12.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.09 and last traded at $14.09, 748,102 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 1% from the average session volume of 757,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

OCFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.90 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on OneConnect Financial Technology in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile (NASDAQ:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. operates as a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. The company provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail banking risk-management, SME banking risk management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

