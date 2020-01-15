Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OneSpan Inc. provides software services. The Company designs and develops security software and e-signature solutions which protects devices and financial transactions from fraud and misuse. It delivers risk analytics, mobile security and authentication services. OneSpan Inc., formerly known as Vasco Data Sec, is based in Chicago, United States. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. TheStreet raised Onespan from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. Onespan has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $21.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $721.21 million, a P/E ratio of 54.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.77.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.21. Onespan had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 3.10%. The firm had revenue of $79.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Onespan will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 365,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $7,175,900.00. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 206.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 22,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Onespan by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Onespan Company Profile

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

