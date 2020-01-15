Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.79 and last traded at $9.74, approximately 14,821 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 30,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Op Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Op Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OPBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.95 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Yong Sin Shin sold 43,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.76, for a total transaction of $426,141.12. Also, CFO Christine Yoon Oh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total value of $48,900.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Op Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Op Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Op Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Op Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Op Bancorp by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter.

Op Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:OPBK)

OP Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Open Bank that provides banking products and services in California. It generates certificates of deposit, installment accounts, money market accounts, retirement accounts, demand and time deposits, and savings accounts, as well as various personal and business checking accounts.

