Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Opera Ltd (NASDAQ:OPRA) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,609,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 267% from the previous session’s volume of 438,860 shares.The stock last traded at $9.02 and had previously closed at $8.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OPRA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Opera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Opera in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Opera from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Opera in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Opera has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Opera alerts:

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.38 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 4.28, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $943.64 million, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.76.

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $93.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.13 million. Opera had a net margin of 18.82% and a return on equity of 6.53%. On average, analysts expect that Opera Ltd will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Opera during the third quarter valued at about $940,000. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Opera by 25.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 16,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,370 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Opera during the 2nd quarter valued at about $496,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Opera during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,842,000. 10.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Opera Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPRA)

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Opera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.