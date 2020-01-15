Orange SA (EPA:ORA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Shares of Orange SA (EPA:ORA) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.20 ($18.84).

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.00 ($18.60) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays set a €14.00 ($16.28) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. UBS Group set a €14.40 ($16.74) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Orange and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of Orange stock opened at €12.98 ($15.09) on Wednesday. Orange has a 52-week low of €13.31 ($15.48) and a 52-week high of €15.80 ($18.37). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €13.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.89.

Orange Company Profile

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Analyst Recommendations for Orange (EPA:ORA)

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit