OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) Given a C$9.00 Price Target at Raymond James

OrganiGram (CVE:OGI) has been given a C$9.00 target price by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OGI. Pi Financial set a C$7.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$9.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.20 to C$5.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Haywood Securities lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on shares of OrganiGram from C$10.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.44.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.97. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$4.11 and a twelve month high of C$11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 9.06. The firm has a market cap of $661.23 million and a PE ratio of 28.02.

OrganiGram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells dried cannabis and cannabis oil in Canada. It also offers wholesale shipping of cannabis plant cuttings, dried flowers, blends, pre-rolls, and cannabis oils to retailers and wholesalers. The company also exports its products. It sells its products online, as well as through phone orders.

