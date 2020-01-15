Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 194,900 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 183,900 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 317,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 85,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.54, for a total value of $301,501.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 645,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,121.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $288,838.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Orion Energy Systems alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. 38.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OESX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.63.

Orion Energy Systems stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.92. The stock had a trading volume of 199,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,230. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $106.72 million, a P/E ratio of -17.04 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $3.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 7.07%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Orion Energy Systems Company Profile

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

Featured Article: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Energy Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Energy Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.