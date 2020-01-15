Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.92

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.92 and traded as high as $22.59. Orrstown Financial Services shares last traded at $22.59, with a volume of 510 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORRF. Zacks Investment Research raised Orrstown Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine cut shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.83.

Get Orrstown Financial Services alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $251.55 million, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.94.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.02). Orrstown Financial Services had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 8.97%. The firm had revenue of $26.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. Analysts forecast that Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORRF. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 10.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 47.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 142,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 45,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Orrstown Financial Services by 4.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 150,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Orrstown Financial Services by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 699,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,390,000 after buying an additional 159,215 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Orrstown Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 41.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc operates as the holding company for Orrstown Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, time, demand, and money market deposits. It also offers commercial loans, such as commercial real estate, equipment, working capital, and other commercial purpose loans; consumer loans comprising home equity and other consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit; residential mortgage loans; agribusiness loans; acquisition and development loans; municipal loans; and installment and other loans.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Orrstown Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orrstown Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.