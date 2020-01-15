Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Osisko gold royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.55.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Osisko gold royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James set a $18.00 price target on shares of Osisko gold royalties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Osisko gold royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.50 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Osisko gold royalties by 282.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 9,410 shares during the period. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in Osisko gold royalties in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC increased its position in Osisko gold royalties by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 41,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.
Osisko gold royalties (NYSE:OR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $82.16 million during the quarter. Osisko gold royalties had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a positive return on equity of 2.71%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Osisko gold royalties will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Osisko gold royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.
Osisko gold royalties Company Profile
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 4% gold and silver stream on the Brucejack gold; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine.
