OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.15

OTC Markets Group Inc (OTCMKTS:OTCM) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.15 and traded as low as $33.75. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $33.80, with a volume of 3,346 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OTCM shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OTC Markets Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.40.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 million. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 117.63%. Equities analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM)

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, which provides a suite of quotation and trade-messaging services offering broker-dealers the control of trades and choice of counterparties for execution and attracting order flow, as well as complying with Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and Securities and Exchange Commission regulations; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) that acts as an agency intermediary in relation to various transactions executed on the ECN's platform.

