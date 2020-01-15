OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Stock Price Down 1.4%

OTCMKTS:PROSY (OTCMKTS:PROSY) fell 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.78 and last traded at $15.84, 334,593 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 38% from the average session volume of 542,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.06.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PROSY. Barclays began coverage on OTCMKTS:PROSY in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded OTCMKTS:PROSY from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.43.

International Internet Assets of Naspers Limited comprises the business of providing Internet services, including online classifieds, payments, food delivery, e-retail, travel, education, social, and Internet platforms sectors. The asset is located in the Netherlands. Prosus N.V., operates as a subsidiary of Naspers Limited.

