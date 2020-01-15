P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

ValuEngine upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th.

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded up $1.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,333. The firm has a market cap of $325.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. P.A.M. Transportation Services has a twelve month low of $41.82 and a twelve month high of $71.56.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.54). P.A.M. Transportation Services had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $128.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. On average, equities analysts expect that P.A.M. Transportation Services will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTSI. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,924 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, including general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, such as heating and air conditioning units.

