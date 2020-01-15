P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,400 shares, a decrease of 8.3% from the December 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 222,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

NYSE GLT traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $17.37. 342,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,570. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.34. The company has a market cap of $752.68 million, a P/E ratio of 82.71 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. P H Glatfelter has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $19.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $232.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that P H Glatfelter will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 247.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Cfra raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 4,867.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,867 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in P H Glatfelter by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in P H Glatfelter during the 3rd quarter valued at about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

P H Glatfelter Company Profile

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

