Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $1,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Clorox by 15,438.7% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 425,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 422,711 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 10,510.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 382,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,567,000 after acquiring an additional 378,912 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 424.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 338,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,845,000 after acquiring an additional 274,037 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Clorox by 1,475.7% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 285,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,386,000 after acquiring an additional 267,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. raised its stake in Clorox by 8,383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 216,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,841,000 after acquiring an additional 213,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (down from $144.00) on shares of Clorox in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $137.00 target price (down previously from $143.00) on shares of Clorox in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Clorox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.17.

NYSE:CLX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.67. 619,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 893,159. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $151.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. The company has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.39. Clorox Co has a 12-month low of $143.58 and a 12-month high of $166.90.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. Clorox had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 123.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 28th. Clorox’s payout ratio is 67.09%.

In other news, SVP Denise Garner sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.34, for a total transaction of $106,096.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,503.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew J. Mowery sold 5,648 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total transaction of $826,245.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,328,936.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

