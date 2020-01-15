Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.1% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $108,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,485,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 20,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 933,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,652 shares during the period.

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $105.97. 751,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,192. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.91 and a 12-month high of $106.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.67 and its 200-day moving average is $101.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8915 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

