Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Purchased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Corp Of America were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,149.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PKG opened at $106.47 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a 52-week low of $87.85 and a 52-week high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 26.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is presently 39.35%.

PKG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Packaging Corp Of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.50.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

