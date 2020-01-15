Page Arthur B Grows Stock Position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Page Arthur B boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 50.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Becton Dickinson and accounts for about 1.9% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $2,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 386.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Becton Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent A. Forlenza sold 13,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $3,814,133.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,646,177.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Kaltenbach sold 339 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.23, for a total transaction of $89,234.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,145,093.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,231 shares of company stock valued at $24,787,690. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $277.30. 1,126,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,665. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1-year low of $221.47 and a 1-year high of $279.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $267.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $255.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.01. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Becton Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Becton Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 27.05%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays cut Becton Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Becton Dickinson and from $262.00 to $256.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

