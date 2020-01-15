Page Arthur B Has $976,000 Stake in Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Page Arthur B lowered its position in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel were worth $976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel by 2.2% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,622,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,922,000 after purchasing an additional 122,866 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY raised its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 1,570,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 766,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 641,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,363,000 after buying an additional 9,514 shares during the period. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Roche Holdings AG Basel by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 617,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,659,000 after buying an additional 22,423 shares during the period. 0.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roche Holdings AG Basel alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 410,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,276. The firm has a market cap of $282.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.50. Roche Holdings AG Basel ADR has a twelve month low of $31.81 and a twelve month high of $41.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.49.

A number of research firms have commented on RHHBY. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Roche Holdings AG Basel in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

Roche Holdings AG Basel Company Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the diagnostics and prescription pharmaceuticals businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products for treating anaemia, anticoagulation therapy, bone, cardiovascular, central nervous system, chlamydia, coagulation, dermatology, diabetes, gonorrhea, gout, hemostasis disorders, hepatitis B and C, HIV/AIDS, HPV, inflammatory and autoimmune, intensive care medicine, kidney and urogenital tract, leukemia, lipid and liver disorders, lymphoma, metabolic disorders, obesity, occult blood testing, ophthalmology, osteoporosis, pancreatitis, respiratory disorders, rheumatoid arthritis, sepsis, sexually transmitted infections, skin cancer, transplantation, tuberculosis, urinary tract infections, and West Nile virus and infectious diseases.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche Holdings AG Basel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.