Page Arthur B Takes $289,000 Position in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Page Arthur B purchased a new stake in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cottage Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower in the third quarter worth about $754,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the second quarter valued at approximately $634,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,549,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,450,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,664 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,142,400.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total transaction of $71,539.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,574 shares of company stock valued at $1,250,626. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen increased their target price on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $204.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

AMT stock traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $235.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,152,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,570. The company has a 50 day moving average of $221.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.69. The company has a market capitalization of $102.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $162.83 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

American Tower Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

