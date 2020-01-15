Paragon (PRG) One Day Volume Hits $17.00

Paragon (CURRENCY:PRG) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. In the last seven days, Paragon has traded 4% lower against the US dollar. Paragon has a market capitalization of $379,321.00 and approximately $17.00 worth of Paragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paragon token can now be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000194 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, Livecoin, IDEX and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.04239711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00202280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Paragon Profile

Paragon was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Paragon’s total supply is 164,936,515 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,266,199 tokens. The official website for Paragon is paragoncoin.com . Paragon’s official Twitter account is @paragoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Paragon

Paragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Livecoin, HitBTC, Stocks.Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

