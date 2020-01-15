Parkside Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Parkside Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WP Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period.

VBK stock opened at $202.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $197.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $160.08 and a fifty-two week high of $204.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.449 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

