Parkside Advisors LLC Has $208,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Parkside Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,241 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,729,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,708,000 after purchasing an additional 148,567 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,769,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,098,000 after buying an additional 92,898 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 13,107.5% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,838,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after buying an additional 5,794,415 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,728,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,473,000 after buying an additional 862,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,210,000 after buying an additional 468,425 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $130.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.52. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $104.40 and a 1 year high of $130.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.739 per share. This is a boost from iShares S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

