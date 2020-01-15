Parkside Advisors LLC Has $5.92 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Parkside Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,221 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up 2.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Parkside Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $5,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 100.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth $90,000.

IWN opened at $127.60 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.52 and a fifty-two week high of $129.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.7976 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. This is an increase from iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

