Parkside Advisors LLC Purchases 86,155 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Parkside Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,155 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 11.7% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $26,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 33,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,169,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 111,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,262,000 after buying an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 165.7% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 37,905 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $69.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.28. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $60.71 and a 1 year high of $70.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.7758 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 2.9%.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

