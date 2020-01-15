Parkside Advisors LLC Sells 390 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parkside Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Parkside Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Parkside Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $724,000. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 108,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,981,000 after acquiring an additional 6,621 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 11,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $259,000.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $301.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $293.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $278.68. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $236.97 and a 12 month high of $301.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were given a $1.4285 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

