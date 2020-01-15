Pasadena Private Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Pasadena Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 98,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,452,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.8% of Pasadena Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.5% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 54,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 14,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.17.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.8803 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 3%.

