Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

Posted by on Jan 15th, 2020

Patriot Transportation (NASDAQ:PATI) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ PATI traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,970. Patriot Transportation has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $21.26. The company has a market capitalization of $66.68 million, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of -0.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Patriot Transportation stock. Willis Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 13,482 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel owned 4.41% of Patriot Transportation worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 48.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Patriot Transportation

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

To view ValuEngine's full report, visit ValuEngine's official website.

