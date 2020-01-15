Patron Price Down 21.1% Over Last Week (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Patron token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, Exrates, LATOKEN and YoBit. In the last week, Patron has traded down 21.1% against the US dollar. Patron has a market cap of $86,461.00 and $505.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 64.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.51 or 0.04239711 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00202280 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0546 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00028148 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00132761 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron launched on February 25th, 2018. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 393,950,594 tokens. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . The official website for Patron is patron-influencers.com

Buying and Selling Patron

Patron can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Exrates, CoinBene, IDAX, HitBTC, LATOKEN and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Patron should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

