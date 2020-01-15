Patten Group Inc. Acquires 670 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Patten Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,159 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,287,809 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,054,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,047 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 231.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,141,819 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $143,584,000 after acquiring an additional 796,914 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 910.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,226 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $81,011,000 after acquiring an additional 580,476 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,535,699 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,702,114,000 after acquiring an additional 370,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 19.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,688,527 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $199,010,000 after acquiring an additional 280,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Splunk alerts:

In other Splunk news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 1,320 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $201,154.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,882,578.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 306 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,515,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,702 shares of company stock valued at $8,308,530 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SPLK. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cleveland Research cut shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.30.

SPLK opened at $157.04 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $150.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. Splunk Inc has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $158.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 2.06.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The software company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Splunk Inc will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Splunk Profile

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.