Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) Shares Acquired by Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC

Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Patterson Companies accounts for about 0.5% of Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,028,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,543,000 after buying an additional 794,057 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,721,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,681,000 after buying an additional 430,304 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,074,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 186.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 413,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,905,000 after buying an additional 269,405 shares during the period. Finally, Fairpointe Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fairpointe Capital LLC now owns 3,164,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,399,000 after buying an additional 219,985 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

NASDAQ PDCO traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $22.98. The stock had a trading volume of 679,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,678. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.73 and a 12-month high of $25.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.09.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.29%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Cfra raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Guggenheim raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised Patterson Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.50 to $22.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Patterson Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.61.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.