Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.91.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PTEN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bernstein Bank started coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $11.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $11.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

PTEN stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. 3,225,960 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,868,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $16.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.49 and a beta of 1.69.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $598.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.66 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 19.50% and a negative return on equity of 3.85%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 4th. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -47.06%.

In related news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $61,891.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 44.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,950,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $85,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069,809 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,154,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,345,000 after acquiring an additional 166,931 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,728,066 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $77,440,000 after acquiring an additional 478,869 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 12.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,640,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $53,409,000 after acquiring an additional 498,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 17.5% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,573,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after acquiring an additional 531,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

