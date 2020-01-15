Peculium Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.99 Million (PCL)

Peculium (CURRENCY:PCL) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 15th. One Peculium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, IDEX and Hotbit. Peculium has a market capitalization of $2.99 million and approximately $58,650.00 worth of Peculium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Peculium has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Peculium

PCL is a token. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. Peculium’s total supply is 2,206,259,469 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,039,555,577 tokens. The official message board for Peculium is medium.com/@Peculium . Peculium’s official website is peculium.io . The Reddit community for Peculium is /r/Peculium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peculium’s official Twitter account is @_Peculium and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Peculium

Peculium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peculium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peculium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Peculium using one of the exchanges listed above.

