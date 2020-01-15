Peel Hunt Increases Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) Price Target to GBX 125

Revolution Bars Group (LON:RBG) had its price objective boosted by Peel Hunt from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 40.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt upped their price target on Revolution Bars Group from GBX 100 ($1.32) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Revolution Bars Group in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RBG stock traded up GBX 4.60 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 89.10 ($1.17). The company had a trading volume of 310,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,128. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.70, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 66.37. The company has a market capitalization of $44.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.57. Revolution Bars Group has a 12-month low of GBX 60 ($0.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 101 ($1.33).

Revolution Bars Group plc operates premium bars located in towns or city high streets across the United Kingdom. Its bars offer food and drinks. The company operates 76 bars, including 59 bars under the Revolution and 17 under the Revolución de Cuba brand names. Revolution Bars Group plc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Ashton-Under-Lyne, the United Kingdom.

