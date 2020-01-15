Peerplays (PPY) Market Cap Hits $960,460.00

Peerplays (CURRENCY:PPY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. One Peerplays coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00002436 BTC on exchanges. Peerplays has a market cap of $960,460.00 and approximately $203,281.00 worth of Peerplays was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Peerplays has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Peerplays Profile

Peerplays’ genesis date was April 30th, 2016. Peerplays’ total supply is 5,589,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,501,541 coins. Peerplays’ official Twitter account is @Peerplays and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peerplays is /r/Peerplays and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peerplays’ official website is www.peerplays.com

Buying and Selling Peerplays

Peerplays can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peerplays directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peerplays should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Peerplays using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

