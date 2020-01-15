Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Gap Up to $29.69

Shares of Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $28.42, but opened at $29.69. Peloton shares last traded at $30.86, with a volume of 7,820,875 shares.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PTON shares. William Blair started coverage on Peloton in a report on Monday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Peloton from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Peloton in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Peloton currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.95.

Get Peloton alerts:

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 5.34 and a quick ratio of 4.71.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.35 million. The firm’s revenue was up 103.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Peloton will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth $25,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peloton in the third quarter worth $26,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at $35,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the third quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton in the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. 21.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.